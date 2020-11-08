1/2
Adel Youssef Afif
Adel Youssef Afif, 58, of Allentown passed away November 6th at his home. Born in Tripoli, Lebanon, he was a son of the late Youssef Aziz Afif and Noaf Azar.

He is survived by his daughters Tammy Afif and Stephanie Afif; brothers Nafez, Adnan, Ghassan & Mounzer of Allentown, Aziz and Samir of Reading; sister Nadia of Philadelphia and extended family.

Services: due to Covid 19, there will be a private family viewing. Graveside services at 12 noon Tuesday, Nov. 10th St. Mark's Cemetery, South Front & Lexington St., Allentown. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Mark's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200

