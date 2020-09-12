1/1
Adele E. Polzer
1926 - 2020
Adele Evelyn (Fox) Polzer, 94, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at her home in The Bridges of Bent Creek, Mechanicsburg, PA. She was the widow of her beloved John N. Polzer to whom she was married for fifty wonderful years. She was born in Allentown on August 19, 1926 to the late John and Mary (Stroble) Fuchs and was a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi. Adele graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1945 and went on to work in the advertising department at Bonney Forge and Tool. She later worked at the Lehigh Carbon Community College Bookstore and retired in 1992. Adele found great joy working with her hands, making wreaths, painting ceramics, and baking strudels, cakes, and kiffles. She enjoyed daily walks with her neighborhood friends and reading novels. Adele was kind, thoughtful, and loving to all that knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Preceded by her siblings; Pauline Hettlinger, Emma Reese, Francis (Dinty) Holler, Florence Cramsey and Margaret Cope.

Survivors: Son, Michael Polzer and his wife, Jennifer; Daughters, Patricia Hunsberger and Linda Polzer partner of Joseph Hovis; Grandchildren: Laura and Janelle.

Services: Requiem Mass Wednesday, September 16th at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 801 N. 11th Street, Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery, 201-299 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, PA 18052.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the address above or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
