Adele G Diefenderfer, 93, formerly of Reading, PA, died on August 11, 2020 after a short illness at her residence in Venice, FL. Born on April 5, 1927 in Allentown, PA, she was the eldest daughter of William K Gottshall and Gladys Adele (Hoover) Gottshall. Adele graduated from William Allen High School in 1945, where she met and later married her late husband, Wilbur F Diefenderfer, Jr. (1927-2006).Adele was known for her kind and gentle spirit, always bright and cheerful. She was an accomplished amateur painter and bridge player, and enjoyed baking, cooking, and socializing with friends and family.Adele is survived by one son, Gregory J Diefenderfer, two daughters, Christine A and Diane S, and two grandsons, William R Diefenderfer and John W Diefenderfer.A memorial service will be held at Lakeside Lutheran Church in the near future, with burial in Reading, PA.