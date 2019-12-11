|
Adele M. Matz, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 08, 2019. She was the wife of Charles W.G. Matz. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 24. Born in Hellertown, she was a daughter of the late Asher and Florence (Remaley) Benner. Adele enjoyed being a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother, devoted to taking care of and raising her family. She loved to bake and was known for her wonderful desserts. She was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. Survivors: In addition to her husband, Charles, she will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughters, Cheryl Snyder, of Nazareth, and Cynthia Makos and her husband, Wayne, of Coplay; son Charles M. Matz, of Jim Thorpe; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Bednarchek, of Allentown; along with nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Marvin and Nevin Benner, and three sisters, Evelyn Boyle, Louise Lapari, and Naomi, a toddler. Services: A memorial service in celebration of Adele's life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 67 W. Washington Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Burial will be private. The GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath is honored to have been entrusted with Adele's cremation. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the of Lehigh Valley, 2121 City Line Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 11, 2019