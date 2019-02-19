Adele M. Roth, 88, of Nazareth passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. She was the loving wife of Wilson G. Roth who passed away on February 19, 2007. Together they shared 55 years of marriage.Born June 8, 1930 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late David and Alma Koch. Adele was a 1948 graduate of Easton High School. Following graduation, she worked as a clerical secretary for various business in the lehigh valley and later was employed as a part time sales associate for Sears. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great grandson.Adele always put her faith in God and was a dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Nazareth where she was active in the Grief Committee, Day Care Committee, the annual Kohler/ Roth Golf Tournament and hand wrote baptismal and memorial forms.She is survived by her only child, James Wilson Roth and his wife Joyce of Bethlehem, 5 grandchildren; Kathryn Roth, Megan Roth, Erica Roth, Robert Fosburg and his wife Heather and Rachel Karba and her husband Stephen as well as 1 great grandson Cayden.She was predeceased by 2 brothers; Robert Koch and Donald Koch and 1 sister; Gladys Saeger.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening from 6-8 pm in the Schmidt Funeral Home PC, 407 Belvidere St. Nazareth and Friday morning from 10-11 am in St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 South Broad St. Nazareth. The funeral service will begin at 11 am in the church. Adele will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth.For those who wish, memorials in Adele's name may be offered to the VNA Hospice, 1510 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 200, Bethlehem, PA, 18017. On line condolences may be sent to schmidtfuneralhomepc.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary