Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele P. Rose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adele P. Rose Obituary
Adele P. (Stovall) Rose, 75, of Allentown, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Luke's/Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Sheperd Stovall and the late Adele Simpson. She was employed at the former Allentown State Hospital.

Survivors: Daughters, Tina March, Tracey Ramos, Kim Hackney and Tara Rose; Son, Shawn Rose; Brothers, Leroy, Joseph and James Stovall; Sister, Louise Brown; 12 Grandchildren; and 7 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Grandson, Tyson Dickerson; and Siblings, Blascelle "Sonny" Simpson, Frank Stovall, Arthur Stovall, Martha Stovall and Virginia Henry.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now