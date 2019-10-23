|
|
Adele P. (Stovall) Rose, 75, of Allentown, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Luke's/Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Sheperd Stovall and the late Adele Simpson. She was employed at the former Allentown State Hospital.
Survivors: Daughters, Tina March, Tracey Ramos, Kim Hackney and Tara Rose; Son, Shawn Rose; Brothers, Leroy, Joseph and James Stovall; Sister, Louise Brown; 12 Grandchildren; and 7 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Grandson, Tyson Dickerson; and Siblings, Blascelle "Sonny" Simpson, Frank Stovall, Arthur Stovall, Martha Stovall and Virginia Henry.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019