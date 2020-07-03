1/1
Adelina "Lina" Donofrio
Adelina "Lina" Donofrio, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away at home on June 30, 2020. Lina loved cooking and sharing her Italian dishes with family and friends. Lina treasured her years selling jewelry at Rice's market with her daughter Maria. She also loved tending her yard with her beloved dog, Tassi.

Surviving with her husband Anthony, are children, Anthony and Joseph, both of Bethlehem, and Maria, wife of Matt Kiley, of Lower Gwynedd. Grandchildren Joseph, Kayla and Brooke.

Services will be private. To offer on-line condolences please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 3, 2020.
