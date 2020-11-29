1/1
Adnan Hadeed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adnan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adnan Hadeed, 69, of Allentown, passed away November 27, 2020 at St. Luke's, Sacred Heart Campus. He was the loving husband of Laila (Madain), whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage. Born in Syria, he was a son of the late Baheig and Salma (Attyeh) Hadeed. Adnan owned his own business in auto repair for many years, and enjoyed fishing, cooking, travelling, and spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Adnan is survived by his sons, Shadi and his wife, Norma Hadeed; Terry Hadeed; grandsons Edward and Jonathan Hadeed; brothers Tommy, Edmund, Nahey, and Majad Hadeed; sister, Noha Abraham. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fouad Hadeed.

A viewing will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM with a funeral service following at 11:00 AM at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland Street, Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved