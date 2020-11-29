Adnan Hadeed, 69, of Allentown, passed away November 27, 2020 at St. Luke's, Sacred Heart Campus. He was the loving husband of Laila (Madain), whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage. Born in Syria, he was a son of the late Baheig and Salma (Attyeh) Hadeed. Adnan owned his own business in auto repair for many years, and enjoyed fishing, cooking, travelling, and spending time with his friends and family.



Survivors: In addition to his wife, Adnan is survived by his sons, Shadi and his wife, Norma Hadeed; Terry Hadeed; grandsons Edward and Jonathan Hadeed; brothers Tommy, Edmund, Nahey, and Majad Hadeed; sister, Noha Abraham. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fouad Hadeed.



A viewing will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM with a funeral service following at 11:00 AM at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland Street, Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



