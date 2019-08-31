|
Adnan M Hazim, 21, of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, died August 29th, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born February 28, 1998 in Almoshrefa, Syria, the son of Mouneer Hazim and Manal Azar.
He graduated from Louis E. Dieruff High school in 2016, where he was a member of the football, soccer, and hockey teams. He was enrolled in Kutztown University as a business accounting major. Adnan, a beloved son, brother, and friend, truly believed in living life to the fullest through the simplest of pleasures.
He is survived by his parents, Mouneer and Manal; his brothers, Mahran and Joey, both at home, as well as his uncles, Anwar, Latif, Isper, Saeb, Hesham, Monzer, and George Hazim, and Achnon and Marwan Azar. He leaves behind a trail of family and friends.
The viewing will be held on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 12:00PM until the service at 1:15PM, all at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave, Allentown, Pa 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 31, 2019