Adolf Keding of Allentown passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Poland to the late Edward and Martha Keding and had been married for 58 years to his loving wife Hildegard (Hoffmann). He was a machinist for Knoll Manufacturing in East Greenville and most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. Adolf was an outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and soccer. He will be lovingly remembered by his family: Wife Hildegard, Daughter Evelyne and husband William Searock, Grandchildren William Searock II and wife Katherine, Nickolas Searock, Sabrina and husband Kyle Rex. Sister Waltraut Miltenberger, Brothers Arthur and wife Susan Keding and Richard Keding. A visitation will be held on Monday January 13, 2020 from 10 AM until a service at 11 AM; both will be at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street, in Allentown. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Allentown Humane Society.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020