88, of Whitehall, PA. passed away surrounded by his family on Friday January 3, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born in Wolfswinkle, Germany to the late Edward and Martha Sodke, he was married to his wife Elizabeth for the last 64 years. Adolf worked in construction, and was a long time member of Plumbers Union Local #690, retiring in 1995. Beside his wife, he leaves behind his children Richard, Heidi and Steven, and grandchildren Ashley and Joshua whom he loved very much. He was predeceased by 4 brothers. Services officiated by Deacon Ricardo Reyes will be at Noon on Saturday January 11, 2020 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22, where his family will receive guests starting at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Adolf may be presented to Peaceable Kingdom PO Box 424 Whitehall, PA 18052 www.lvpeaceablekingdom.info or Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1046 West Cedar Street Allentown, Pennsylvania 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 7, 2020