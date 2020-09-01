1/1
Adolph J. Arnold
Adolph J. Arnold, 84, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Lilian (Peters) Arnold, who died in 2016.

Born in Blakely, he was the son of the late Adolph and Anna (Brothers) Arnold. Adolph served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force and later returned to the Air National Guard. He worked in the textile and garment industry at Climax Specialties and later owned Abe's Manufacturing. Adolph enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and loved to golf with his grandson.

Survivors: Sons, Sonny Arnold and his wife Cindy of Catasauqua and Gary J. Arnold and his partner Michael Kramer of Belmont, NC; brother, Charles Arnold and his wife Sandy of Florida; 2 grandchildren, Mark Arnold and his wife Angela and Amy Mera and her husband Michael; 3 great-grandchildren, Owen Mera, Madison Mera and Memphis Arnold. Adolph was preceded in death by sisters Ann Fortner and Bertha Hiller.

Services: Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Allentown will be private at Adolph's request. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
