Adolph "Al" Agonis, 91, of Allentown, PA passed away in his home on October 27th, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy (Hino) Agonis who passed away July 8th, 2012 after more than 60 years of marriage. She was born in July 1931. They were high school sweethearts, each born and raised in Shenandoah, PA. They were very much in love and devoted to one another. Al was the kindest, most generous, beautiful, and absolutely the most knowledgeable, intelligent, clever man I've ever known – he can do anything -- and the best Father and Pop-Pop in the world who loved his family more than anything. They had two children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Al is a WWII Navy veteran, enlisting at age 16 in January 1944. He served as a Naval Armed Guard, and an Armed Guard Gunner until June 1946 when he was honorably discharged. He returned home to finish high school, meeting his beloved Dorothy. After working various jobs, he got a job at Mack Trucks in Allentown, PA where he worked for more than 33+ years and retired. He was a member of the UAW. He remained active in the local Mack retiree group at the UAW union hall until his death.
Although he was afflicted with Multiple Sclerosis after being diagnosed with it in 1965, he was very fortunate to live an active, full, normal life. He enjoyed going to the gym at Good Sheperd in Allentown until his death. He enjoyed the camaraderie at the gym.
Al was a volunteer civilian firearms and shooting instructor at the Allentown Police Academy, for 40+ years. Al actively competed in shooting sports --- pistol, rifle, and trap shooting and traveled all over for national championships and tournaments, and was a national and local champion in various shooting events and classifications throughout his life. He thoroughly enjoyed shooting well into his late 80s. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, a life member of the Guthsville Rod and Gun Club, and a life member of the Unami Fish and Game Club, was a member of North End Rod & Gun club, and member of the American Legion Post 576 in Allentown, PA. As well as shooting in leagues at the Allentown Police Academy with the Mack Pistol Club and other gun ranges, he enjoyed shooting at Tamaqua too, and even when he was no longer able to, would attend to watch and see his shooting friends up until his death.
Survivors: daughter, Susan Passaro, wife of Daniel Passaro, grandson Danny Passaro and wife Catie, grandson Anthony Passaro and partner Shannon and great-granddaughter Emma. Granddaughter Jillian Passaro. Daughter Christine Dakes, wife of Joseph Dakes, granddaughter Devin Dakes and grandson Zakary Dakes. Grandson Adam Agonis, and wife Yasuyo and great-grandson Nyzir.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of PA. Burial service will be private. No calling hours. His remains, along with his wife's, will be interred together at Washington Crossing Veterans' cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Good Sheperd Rehabilitation Network, Allentown, PA https://www.goodshepherdrehab.org/donation-form or by calling 610-778-1075 or the local Philadelphia area chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/PAE/Donate or call 215-271-2400.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019