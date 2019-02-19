Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adrienne Schoeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrienne B. Schoeck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adrienne B. Schoeck Obituary
Adrienne B. Schoeck, 91, passed away on February 10, 2019. Born and raised in Loffenau, Germany, she came to the US in 1957 as the wife of US serviceman Raymond Bressler. After she became a widow in 1958, she returned to Germany for a number of years before settling in Salisbury Township. In 1978 she married her long-time friend, Adolf, also of Germany. They moved to Bath where Adrienne worked as a home health aide until retirement. She enjoyed cooking, tending her flower gardens, visiting with friends, and traveling with Adolf. Her beloved pets over the years were a very important part of her life. In 2013, they moved to Country Meadows Allentown. Adrienne will be missed by daughter Heidi Cooper (Stephen) of Allentown; son Roland Bressler of Margate, Florida; grand-daughter Judith Cooper (Nelson Klitzka) of Allentown; grand-daughter Jane Cooper (Ethan Pickering) of Washington, D.C.; and a great-grandson. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Peaceable Kingdom at 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA, 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.