Adrienne B. Schoeck, 91, passed away on February 10, 2019. Born and raised in Loffenau, Germany, she came to the US in 1957 as the wife of US serviceman Raymond Bressler. After she became a widow in 1958, she returned to Germany for a number of years before settling in Salisbury Township. In 1978 she married her long-time friend, Adolf, also of Germany. They moved to Bath where Adrienne worked as a home health aide until retirement. She enjoyed cooking, tending her flower gardens, visiting with friends, and traveling with Adolf. Her beloved pets over the years were a very important part of her life. In 2013, they moved to Country Meadows Allentown. Adrienne will be missed by daughter Heidi Cooper (Stephen) of Allentown; son Roland Bressler of Margate, Florida; grand-daughter Judith Cooper (Nelson Klitzka) of Allentown; grand-daughter Jane Cooper (Ethan Pickering) of Washington, D.C.; and a great-grandson. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Peaceable Kingdom at 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA, 18052. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019