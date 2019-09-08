Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Roman Catholic Church
415 South 6th Street
Emmaus, PA
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Family residence
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church of Allentown
4601 Tilghman Street
Allentown, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church of Allentown
4601 Tilghman Street
Allentown, PA
Adrienne E. Mauro


1942 - 2019
Adrienne E. (Maiorano) Mauro, 76, of Lower Macungie Township, moved peacefully from this earth into the Lord's presence early Friday morning, September 6, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital (Inpatient Hospice Unit) 17th & Chew Streets, Allentown. She was the loving wife of Robert D. Mauro to whom she was married 50 years on August 24. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, September 9, 1942, Adrienne was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Athena "Thelma" (Lionikis) Maiorano. A graduate of The College of New Jersey, Adrienne taught typing, shorthand, and other business subjects at two NJ high schools before retiring to raise her children. She later returned to the classroom, having become proficient in computer technology to teach lower income students, parochial school children and adult trainees in PA. She was a member of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Emmaus

and participated in lay ministry efforts and bible study at Calvary Baptist Church of Allentown.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Robert, she was the devoted mother of three sons, David G. Mauro and his wife, Maura McGrath of Denver, CO, Michael D. Mauro and his wife, Jessica of Emmaus, Major John R. Mauro (USA) and his wife, Jane of Princeton Junction, NJ; grandchildren Alexander and Madison.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 415 South 6th Street, Emmaus. No calling hours.

The Mauro family will receive friends and neighbors from Winding Brook Manor on Friday, 9/13 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm. at their residence.

Service: A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church of Allentown, 4601 Tilghman Street, Allentown. Calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Saturday in the church.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Fund at Calvary Baptist Church of Allentown.

The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019
