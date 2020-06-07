Our Dear Mother, Afife K. Ali, 86, of Whitehall, PA passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at LVHN Hospice. Born in Amar Syria, she immigrated to the USA into Ellis Island in 1956 with her husband and two young children. She raised 5 children while working at Allentown Mfg. and Syntex sewing mill. Her husband the late Khalid ALEX Ali passed in 2005. Together they operated a cafeteria in the Ross Bicycle Plant and also owned and operated the Scherazade Restaurant later to be renamed Alexander's Restaurant and Night Club in Allentown. She was lovingly nicknamed THE FEEF by her family and friends. She was known for her generosity and delicious Arabic Food. She adored her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Khalid and son Salim. Survived by son Walid Ali and wife Karan of Allentown, daughter Mona Swales and husband Kirk of Ohio, daughter Dena Ali Sherer of Coopersburg, son Joseph Ali and wife Lisa of Whitehall. Grandsons William and Matthew Ali, Granddaughters Angela Stella and Aubree Ali a brother Elias Azar of Beirut Lebanon and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Online condolences and a full tribute can be found at www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.