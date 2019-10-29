|
|
Afifeh A. Kholi 87 of Allentown passed away on Sunday October 27, 2019 in St Luke's Hospital. Born in Amar Al-Hosn, Syria to the late Mousy and late Jamele (Al-Khal) Ammary.
Afifeh was the loving wife for 38 years to the late Mazyad Saleba Kholi.
Survivors: sons, Amer, husband of LouLou, Johny husband of Rita, and Redwan husband of Lisa; daughters, Fairouze Younes wife of Younes, Annissah Markari wife of George, Marcelle Sankari wife of Samir and Julieti Saba wife of Paul. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and her brothers and sister here and Syria.
Services: 11am Wednesday October 30 at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Avenue, Allentown where calling hours will be 9am until time of services
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019