Afifeh Skaf
Afifeh Skaf, of Allentown, passed away on July 27, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Al Mishtayh, Syria to Youssaf and Fareyde Nanouh and was predeceased by her Husband Zaki Skaf on May 16, 2010. Afifeh had a great love and passion for her family, she loved cooking for them and was a seamstress hand stitching clothing for her family. Survivors: Children: Janet and husband Joseph Nanouh, Mouna and husband Joseph Salloum, Issam and wife Aieda Skaf, Nicola and wife Tami Skaf, Lina and husband Maan Sallit. Grandchildren: Merlene, Mervet, Michael, George, Bashar, Issam, David, Hosam, Jennifer, Mona, Zachary, Kristina, Sarena, Nicolas, Andrew, Christopher, and Christina. 22 Great Grandchildren. Brothers: Cesar Nanouh and Elias Nanouh. A viewing will be held on Wednesday July 29th at Weber Funeral Home, 502 Ridge Ave, in Allentown from 8:30 – 10:30AM to be followed by a Church Service at 11:00AM at St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown, Pa 18102. www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
JUL
29
Service
11:00 AM
St George Antiochian Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
