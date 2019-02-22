Agnes Bodnar, 90 of Northampton, PA. passed away suddenly after being stricken at home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem, PA. Born July 18, 1928 in Catasauqua, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul G.D. Seyfried and the late Catherine (Schwindenhammer) Seyfried. She was the wife of the late John D. Bodnar who passed away in August 1984. Agnes worked in her early years as a Picker for the former Cann's Fabrics, Catasauqua, PA. for 8 years before starting her family. She has been a loving mother and grandmother caring for her family. She loved attending and watching her grandchildren play Baseball, Soccer, Softball, and Football. She was also an avid Iron Pigs fan always available to attend a game.She is survived by daughters, Gail wife of Scott Heffelfinger and Leona wife of Timothy Benckini; Daughter-in-law, Deborah Bodnar, all of Northampton, PA.; sisters, Mrs. Leona Groman and Mrs. Catherine Bogarosh both of N. Catasauqua, PA; 4 grandchildren; Kyle Heffelfinger and wife Megan, Katelyn Heffelfinger, Tyler and Tanner Benckini, and a great-grandson Chase Heffelfinger. She was predeceased by son, David Bodnar, brothers, George and Paul Seyfried, and granddaughter, Lauren M. Benckini.A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Richard E. Solliday officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Monday Feb. 25, 2019 and Tues. Feb. 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow services in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Contributions: May be made to Peaceable Kingdom C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary