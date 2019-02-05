Agnes "Nancy" Bonesch, 88, of Macungie, died Monday, February 4, 2019. Her husband of 40 years, Raymond T. Bonesch, died in 1999. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Estella (Law) Roth. Nancy was a systems analyst at Bell Telephone Co., then later worked for the BASD and Dun and Bradstreet. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity.Surviving are a daughter, Christie Bonesch and granddaughters, Skylar and Julia Vertrees, with whom she resided. She was predeceased by brothers John and Edwin.Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 8, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday.Because of Nancy's love of reading, memorial donations in her name may be sent to Cops 'n' Kids, P.O. Box 1906, Bethlehem, PA 18016. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary