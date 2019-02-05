Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Bonesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes "Nancy" Bonesch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes "Nancy" Bonesch Obituary
Agnes "Nancy" Bonesch, 88, of Macungie, died Monday, February 4, 2019. Her husband of 40 years, Raymond T. Bonesch, died in 1999. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Estella (Law) Roth. Nancy was a systems analyst at Bell Telephone Co., then later worked for the BASD and Dun and Bradstreet. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity.Surviving are a daughter, Christie Bonesch and granddaughters, Skylar and Julia Vertrees, with whom she resided. She was predeceased by brothers John and Edwin.Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 8, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday.Because of Nancy's love of reading, memorial donations in her name may be sent to Cops 'n' Kids, P.O. Box 1906, Bethlehem, PA 18016. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now