Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Agnes Melinsky
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Agnes E. Melinsky

Agnes E. Melinsky Obituary
Agnes E. Melinsky, 86 of Bath passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem. Born on June 2, 1933 in Moore Twp., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Hammel) Milkovits. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 2007. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bath. Agnes was also a member of the Bath Crime Watch, Bath Improvement Committee, Allentown Treasure Club and served as a volunteer with the Bath Museum for many years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, needlepoint and metal detecting with her husband. Survivors: Agnes is survived by her sons, Joseph and wife Margaret, Michael and wife Lori; daughter, Catherine Anthony and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Jennifer Wessner and husband Jeff, Krista Clark and husband Michael, Tanner, Nevan; great grandchildren, Quinn, JT and expecting another great grandchild soon. Agnes is also survived by her sister, Frances Muffley. In addition to her parents and husband, 9 brothers and 2 sisters preceded Agnes in death. Services: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation in loving memory of Agnes.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020
