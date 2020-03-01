|
|
Agnes E. Melinsky, 86 of Bath passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem. Born on June 2, 1933 in Moore Twp., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Hammel) Milkovits. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 2007. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bath. Agnes was also a member of the Bath Crime Watch, Bath Improvement Committee, Allentown Treasure Club and served as a volunteer with the Bath Museum for many years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, needlepoint and metal detecting with her husband. Survivors: Agnes is survived by her sons, Joseph and wife Margaret, Michael and wife Lori; daughter, Catherine Anthony and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Jennifer Wessner and husband Jeff, Krista Clark and husband Michael, Tanner, Nevan; great grandchildren, Quinn, JT and expecting another great grandchild soon. Agnes is also survived by her sister, Frances Muffley. In addition to her parents and husband, 9 brothers and 2 sisters preceded Agnes in death. Services: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation in loving memory of Agnes.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020