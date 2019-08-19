Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Beth El Memorial Park
Mechanicsville Rd
Whitehall, PA
View Map
1914 - 2019
Agnes Eisman Obituary
Agnes Eisman, 105, of Allentown, passed away August 17, 2019, at Luther Crest. She was born January 12, 1914 in Brooklyn NY, to the late Karl and Emma (Hirschowitz) Teger. Agnes was married to the late Abe Eisman. She was a partner with her parents at Emma's Dress Shop in Allentown. She also worked at Gentry's Men's Store. Agnes was a member of Temple Beth El, and the past president of the Friendship Circle at the Allentown JCC, which her father helped to start.

Survivors; Sons, Martin M. Eisman (Carol), Philip C. Eisman, Gary S. Eisman (Brent); Granddaughter, Sara Davis (Nicholas).

Services: Graveside 10:30AM Wednesday August 21, at Beth El Memorial Park on Mechanicsville Rd, Whitehall. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2019
