88 of Whitehall, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Alistair Robertson to whom she was happily married for 62 years. Born in Kearny, NJ she was the daughter of William and Mayme Boog. Agnes was a graduate of North Arlington High School in New Jersey, Class of 1949, as was her husband Alistair. She was associate editor of her class year book and also class secretary. She graduated from Montclair State Teachers College, Class of 1953. She taught at Roosevelt Grammar School in Kearny, NJ before marriage and moving to Pennsylvania, where she taught at Catasauqua High School and directed the senior class play in 1958. While raising her family of four children, she substituted at Whitehall High School where she edited the school year book for several years. Agnes was a member of the Whitehall Exchangette Club, and was a member along with her husband of the Whitehall Senior Citizen's Club. She was a skilled seamstress and talented family cook. Survivors: In addition to her husband Alistair, daughters Catherine Sarkisian and her husband Mark of California; Barbara Newton and her husband Jeff of California; Victoria Stenroos and her husband Scott of Macungie; son William and his wife Robin of Breinigsville. Grandchildren, Alexandra of Scotland; Ellen of Colorado; Victoria of Colorado; Claire of Oregon; Cameron of Indiana; Ainsley of Philadelphia; Lauren of Boston; Penny of Macungie; Kelly of Breinigsville; Brooke of Breinigsville. A time of visitation and gathering will be on Monday January 20, 2020 starting at 11:00 am with Family memories shared at Noon in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Boulevard, Whitehall, PA. 18052. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Contributions honoring Agnes may be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 16, 2020