Agnes H. Schaffer
Agnes H. Schaffer, 86, of Emmaus, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Ronald W. Schaffer. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary last April. Agnes was born in Nanticoke, PA a daughter of the late James and Helen (Kaminski) Obes. She was a paraprofessional for the Allentown School District where she taught remedial reading for 15 years before retiring in 1995. Agnes served as president of the 12th Ward Citizen Association for six years and the Paraprofessional Union for six years. She was a member of former Mayor Joseph Daddona's Environmental Committee. Her life was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors: Husband; son, Ronald L. and his wife Vicki of Quakertown; daughter, Patricia A. and her husband Scott Gross of Emmaus; sister, Terry Obes of Nanticoke, PA; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in the St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Thank You.
