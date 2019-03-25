Agnes Hudak, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the Community at Rockhill in Sellersville, PA. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Vasil and Bertha Beleykanich. She was the wife of the late Joseph T. Hudak, Sr., Agnes worked as a cashier for Two Guys Department Store and Gormans. She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Bethlehem. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter; Barbara Hudak,son; Charles Hudak and wife Judith Merritt, sister; Olga Hoysan, grandchildren; Victoria Rumble, Rebecca Gasser, Tamara Tretter, and Adam Gertner, and great grandchildren; Mason, Emily, Nicholas, Ella, Brandon, Collin, Kayla, and Naomi.She was predeceased by a son; Joseph T. Hudak, Jr., brother; Edward Beleykanich, and sisters; Mary Ponaski, and Margaret Duh.A viewing will be held 9-10:15a.m. Tuesday March 26, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA18018. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary