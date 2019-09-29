|
On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Agnes Steffens, the light in so many peoples' lives, passed away at the age of 92. Agnes was born in Cologne, Germany. She married her beloved husband Henry Steffens in 1953, and later that year they immigrated to the United States. Agnes and Henry raised and adored their two children, Bernard Steffens and Annie Holloway. Agnes, lovingly referred to as Oma by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was deeply faithful. Her devotion to God and the Catholic Church brought her peace in times of war and illness and gratitude in times of bliss. She was a dedicated member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, where she assisted with RCIA, enjoyed her membership with the Golden Agers, and was an Aide at their Regional School. Agnes and Henry owned Henry's Delicatessen in Ridgewood New Jersey where they spent 14 frantic years selling their famous homemade salads. In 1978, they moved to Lake George, New York, and enjoyed countless hours swimming in the lake, cross-country skiing, and spending time with their family and friends. Agnes showered those around her with love, whether through her delectable cooking, her wise and warm advice giving, or her years volunteering with children and adults. Oma was a beautiful example of how rich our lives are when we love people fully and without conditions or judgment. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, her father, Julius, her mother, Anna, and six siblings. Agnes is survived by her two children, Bernard and Annie, her seven grandchildren, her six great-grandchildren, and several treasured nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave. Whitehall, PA 18052, located one block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Her viewing will begin at 9:00 am in the Church foyer. Interment will follow in Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall.
Memorial contributions honoring Agnes may be presented to Saint Luke's Hospice 801 Ostrum Street Attn: Development Office, Bethlehem, PA 18015
