Agnes Lobach, 91, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late August and Anna (Keglovits) Marakovits. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Lobach. Agnes was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church and the Young at Heart Senior Group. She was predeceased by her daughters, Suzanne Minnich and Jane David. She is survived by her 2 granddaughters, 1 grandson and 5 great grandchildren. Private services will be under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Memorials may be presented to the BVM Church.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019
