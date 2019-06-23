|
Agnes Louise (Olshefski) Buryk, 97, of Allentown, passed away June 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Walter Buryk. Born in Jeanette, PA she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Goretski) Olshefski. Louise was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing BINGO.
Survivors: daughter Rose Marie Luther and husband Barry of Fair Oaks, CA; son Walter J Buryk and his wife Brenda of Falmouth Ma; 5 Grandchildren, 11 Great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. She was predeceased by 8 brothers and 5 sisters.
A graveside service will be held at a later time at the Holy Saviour Cemetery 2575 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Arrangements are entrused to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019