Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Agnes P. Schleder Obituary
Agnes P. Schleder, 91 years, of Coplay, passed away on August 19, 2019, at Liza's House Assisted Living. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Schleder. Born in Coplay, Agnes was the daughter of the late Ignatz and Agnes (Hacker) Stangl.

She worked as a beautician out of her own home in Coplay for 17 years. She was a member of St. Peter's Church in Coplay, sang in the choir for 44 years and was also the choir treasurer.

Survivors are her son David Schleder and wife Pat, daughter JoAnn & Mike Humanick; brother Alfred Stangl; sisters Emma, Margaret & Helen; grandchildren: Samantha Briscoe & Paul; Stephen Schleder; Kelly and Jimmy Humanick. She was preceded in death by brothers John, Rudy, Bill and sisters Hilda & Frieda.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10-11 am at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. located at 327 Chestnut Street, Coplay, PA. 18037. Funeral service will commence at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Agnes' memory to St. Peter's Church 4 S. 5th Street in Coplay, PA. 18037. Online condolences may be made to her family at

www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019
