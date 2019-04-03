Home

Agnes Panny
Agnes T. "Aggie" Panny

Agnes T. "Aggie" Panny, 88, of Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Fellowship Manor. Born February 26, 1931 in Whitehall, she was a daughter of the late Adolph and Anna (Klucsarits) Panny. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Stiles. Aggie, along with her twin sister, Marie, entertained throughout the world as the well-known polka singers, "The Panny Sisters." Aggie was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors: her sisters, Stella Lubenetski and Margaret Held; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Aggie was predeceased by 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6th at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: to Fellowship Manor in loving memory of Aggie. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019
