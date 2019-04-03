|
Agnes T. "Aggie" Panny, 88, of Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Fellowship Manor. Born February 26, 1931 in Whitehall, she was a daughter of the late Adolph and Anna (Klucsarits) Panny. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Stiles. Aggie, along with her twin sister, Marie, entertained throughout the world as the well-known polka singers, "The Panny Sisters." Aggie was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors: her sisters, Stella Lubenetski and Margaret Held; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Aggie was predeceased by 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6th at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: to Fellowship Manor in loving memory of Aggie. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019