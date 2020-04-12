|
|
Agnew R. Hoch, 89, passed away peacefully on Fri., April 10, 2020. He was the husband of MaryAnn (Domitrovits) Hoch and celebrated 67 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Russell A. Hoch and Ruth (Hummel) Hoch. Agnew was a Korean War veteran having served in the Army. He was an auto mechanic for over 50 years and was the owner and operator of A.R. Hoch's Garage in Macungie. He served his community as a part-time Police Office, volunteer on the Fire Department, volunteer on Macungie Ambulance Corp, lifetime member of the local VFW, and received a Citizen Service Award from the Commonwealth of PA. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include daughters, Donna wife of Randy Doney of Emmaus, Sharon companion of John DePlanque of Kutztown, and Lori wife of Michael Large of Dunedin, FL; 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren; sisters Betty Hillegas and Dorothy Brown. He was predeceased by his daughter Cathy wife of Scott Reese and his brother Harlan. Private services at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to Macungie Ambulance Corp or Macungie Fire Department in his honor, c/o Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020