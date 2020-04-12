Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnew Hoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnew R. Hoch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnew R. Hoch Obituary
Agnew R. Hoch, 89, passed away peacefully on Fri., April 10, 2020. He was the husband of MaryAnn (Domitrovits) Hoch and celebrated 67 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Russell A. Hoch and Ruth (Hummel) Hoch. Agnew was a Korean War veteran having served in the Army. He was an auto mechanic for over 50 years and was the owner and operator of A.R. Hoch's Garage in Macungie. He served his community as a part-time Police Office, volunteer on the Fire Department, volunteer on Macungie Ambulance Corp, lifetime member of the local VFW, and received a Citizen Service Award from the Commonwealth of PA. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include daughters, Donna wife of Randy Doney of Emmaus, Sharon companion of John DePlanque of Kutztown, and Lori wife of Michael Large of Dunedin, FL; 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren; sisters Betty Hillegas and Dorothy Brown. He was predeceased by his daughter Cathy wife of Scott Reese and his brother Harlan. Private services at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to Macungie Ambulance Corp or Macungie Fire Department in his honor, c/o Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -