Aida Luz Velazquez Kavachery, 56, of Allentown, passed away June 21, 2019. She was wife of Venkateswaran Kavachery. Aida was the daughter of Candelario Velazquez and the late Dolores M. Lopez.
Survivors: Husband, Venkateswaran; Father, Candelario; Children, Melanie, Ariel, David Rivera, Anjali and Amaiya Kavachery; Siblings, Lisa Espinal, Edwin and Jose Velazquez; 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Dolores Lopez.
Services: Memorial Service 2 PM, Saturday June 29th, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th and Hamilton Street, Allentown. A calling will be 12:30-2 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019