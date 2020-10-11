1/1
Aiden K. Toussaint
Aiden K. Toussaint, 17, of Whitehall, passed away September 29, 2020 at St. Luke's University Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the son of Jacques M. Toussaint and Claudette A. Pottinger. Aiden was a senior at Whitehall High School, where he was a student athlete and a member of the wrestling team. He was a package handler at UPS. Aiden was a member of Soul Winners Pentecostal Church, Easton.

Survivors: Parents; Brothers, Vladimyr, Kendz, Kenley, Shelton, Tyrese and Josiah; Sisters; Edeline, Myrlounes, Lucrecia and Damsey; Grandfather, Winston Pottinger; Aunts; Uncles; Cousins and other relatives and friends.

Services: 10:30 AM Saturday, October 17th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Jerusalem Western Salisbury Cemetery, Devonshire Road, Allentown. A viewing will be held 6-9 PM Friday, October 16th at the funeral home. Social distancing will be maintained and masks must be worn.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
OCT
17
Service
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
