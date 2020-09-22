Hon. Judge Alan Black, 81, of Allentown, passed away September 21, 2020. He was the husband of Donna (Lockspeiser) Black, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage. Born November 20, 1938 in Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Leah (Shanken) Black.



Judge Black graduated from Liberty High School, Class of 1956; University of Pennsylvania Wharton School (B.S. Econ. with Distinction), Class of 1960; Harvard Law School (J.D.), Class of 1963.



He was in the private practice of law from 1964-1997 with a concentration in commercial litigation. In 1997, he was elected Judge of the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas after winning nominations from both the Democratic and Republican Parties and retired as President Judge.



Judge Black was very active in the community, serving as Allentown City Solicitor. Judge Black was a member and Past President and Board Chairman of Temple Beth El, Allentown. He was Past President of the Adult Literacy Center of Lehigh Valley; Board of Governors for the Civic Theatre of Allentown; member of the Allentown Rotary Club; founding Board Member of Confront, Inc.; former Secretary and Board Member of the Lehigh County Mental Health/Mental Retardation Board; former Board Member of the Program for Women and Families, Inc; former Legal Counsel and Vice-President of the Allentown Jaycees; and past Vice-President and Board Member of the Jewish Day School of Allentown.



Survivors: Wife; Children, Martin Black and his wife, Nancy, and Sara Black and her husband, Jeff Toll; Grandchildren, Adam and Elise Black; Brothers, Ronald Black and his wife, Linda, and A. Neil Black and his wife, Vicki.



Services: Private. Interment will take place at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Road, Allentown, PA 18104.



