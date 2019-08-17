|
Alan F. Blanks (Big Al or Tony), 70, of Allentown, passed away August 14, 2019. He was the husband of LaVerne (Horton) Blanks and they were married for 44 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Alan and Alelia (Lindsay) Blanks.
Alan graduated from Dieruff H.S. in 1969. He ran track and his nickname was Fish Stick. As he got older, he himself replaced that name with that of Shamoo. Hmmmmmmmmmmmm...
Alan worked for Verizon for 33 ½ years. He started his employment directly out of high school in 1969 and remained until retiring in 2001. During his employment, he held many positions from janitor to lineman and union rep. He volunteered to go to Florida for 3 months to help during the Hurricane Andrew devastation. He was also an assistant funeral director at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown.
Alan was Vice President of the NAACP from 1974-1976. He also played Santa for Andre Reed for a few years which he absolutely loved. He was a member of St. James AME Zion Church, Allentown.
Alan was a good man. He would give you the shirt off his back, however, according to his wife, you had to listen to some crap first, then you got the shirt.
Survivors: Loving Wife, LaVerne; Half Sister, Victoria Langford (Michael); Father's Widow, Rita Blanks; Step-Siblings, Tonyia Callery (Corey), Selina Drayton, Lavell Drayton (Erica), and Troy Drayton (Rebecca). Al will be missed tremendously by nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Services: 11 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 10-11 AM Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019