Alan W. Epstein, 72, formerly of Allentown, passed away February 11, 2019 at Boulevard Rehabilitation Center, Florida. Born in Brooklyn, he was a son of the late Mitchel Epstein and Phoebe (Miller) Wolensky. Alan was a retired Attorney and a Real Estate Broker in Florida. He was a member of the Florida Bar Association. Alan received his Bachelors Degree from Muhlenberg College and later received his Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law. Survivors: Brother, Mark G. Epstein; Uncle, Stanley Miller and numerous cousins. Services: Graveside Noon Fri., Feb. 15th at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forgotten Felines, 602 Mountain Rd, Germansville, PA 18053.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019