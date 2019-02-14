Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Epstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan W. Epstein

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alan W. Epstein Obituary
Alan W. Epstein, 72, formerly of Allentown, passed away February 11, 2019 at Boulevard Rehabilitation Center, Florida. Born in Brooklyn, he was a son of the late Mitchel Epstein and Phoebe (Miller) Wolensky. Alan was a retired Attorney and a Real Estate Broker in Florida. He was a member of the Florida Bar Association. Alan received his Bachelors Degree from Muhlenberg College and later received his Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law. Survivors: Brother, Mark G. Epstein; Uncle, Stanley Miller and numerous cousins. Services: Graveside Noon Fri., Feb. 15th at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forgotten Felines, 602 Mountain Rd, Germansville, PA 18053.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.