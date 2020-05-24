Albert A. Leibenguth
Albert A. Leibenguth Jr, 80, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, May 20th, 2020. He was the widower of the late Anna Mae (Reichel) Leibenguth, who died January 18, 2015. Born in Northampton, Albert was the son of the late Albert A. Leibenguth Sr and the late Althea B. (Schaffer) Knippa. He was a 1957 graduate of Catasauqua High School. Albert worked at the 15th Street Shell in Allentown before retiring. He was a 47-year member of the F.O.P. Queen City #10, Allentown. He is predeceased by his daughter Susan M. Leibenguth; brother Terry J. Leibenguth and dogs Tabitha, Trudy Puggles and Ringo. Survivors: Daughter Michele A. Vargo and husband Kevin; sons Albert A. Leibenguth III and wife Maria, and Christopher M. Leibenguth and wife Christina; brother Kenneth Schaffer; sister Sharon A. Royer and husband Gerald; grandchildren Gary Snapp, Mayleen, Romina, Albert IV, Maxwell, Pierce, Sierra, Tyler, and Juliana Leibenguth; 1 great granddaughter Hailey Mae Snapp.

Services: A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Look for details at www.weberfuneralhomes.com Interment will be private.

Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Albert's memory to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.

Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Al I am so sorry for your loss. I know how close and dear you held your family. It is so hard to lose a parent. Thinking of you.
Denise
Friend
May 23, 2020
Dad, all I can say is I love you and I miss you so much. My heart is broken. You will always be my daddy. I will hold you and mom in my heart until we see each other again.
Michele Leibenguth Vargo
Daughter
