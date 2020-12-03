Albert C. Schiavone, Sr., 93, of Wind Gap, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of the late CoraJane (Reinhart) Schiavone. For the last 30 years, he was the longtime companion of Kathleen Huber. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Crescenzo and Nancy(DeBlasio) Schiavone. Before retiring in 1990, he worked as a maintenance machinist for the Allentown State Hospital for 32 years. He was a member of Jordan U.C.C., Allentown. During WWII, he served in the U.S. Army. Mostly, he will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, fishing and hiking.
Survivors: son Albert C. Jr. and his wife Nyoma of Wind Gap; daughter Robyn Olson and her husband Robert of Perris, CA; companion Kathy of Allentown; brother James of N. Carolina; sisters Jennie Fox and Virginia Collins both of Allentown; 3 grandsons, 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Arnold, Alexander and Carmine.
Service with Military Honors: 10:30 AM, Friday, Dec. 4, Trexler Funeral Home,1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling begins at 9:30 AM. Burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Memorials can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society
, c/o the funeral home, 18102.