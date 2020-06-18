Albert C. Superka Jr.
Albert C. Superka, Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at The Gardens for Memory Care of Easton. He was the son of the late Albert C. Sr. and Ruth (Klingler) Superka.

Carl attended Central Catholic High School in Allentown, PA. and graduated in 1960. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was retired from GATX (formally Fuller Company).

He is survived by Brother Thomas Superka and wife Dolores; Brother Robert Superka and wife Sandra; Nephews Scott and Timothy Superka; Niece Beth Somishka; Great Nieces Alison and Adrianna Superka and Great Nephews Sean and Evan Superka.

In lieu of flowers: Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton 500 Washington Street Easton, PA. 18042.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 18, 2020.
