Albert Charlie Jr.
Albert Charlie Jr., 81, son to Albert and Minnie Charles, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at his son's residence in St Petersburg Florida on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was the loving husband of Gail E. (Mabus) Charlie, whom he shared 51 years of marriage with until her passing on September 30, 2013. A jack of all trades, he began his career at the former A&B Meats, after returning home from the Vietnam War. With his amazing work ethic he had currently still been employed by Upper Macungie Twp. where he continued his 65 year career of fixing everything and anything.

Survivors: Youngest son Jason (Jay) Charlie and his wife Francine, their daughter Sydney Charlie of Pennsylvania. Eldest son Albert Charlie III of Florida. Bert's daughter Brooke Josephs and her husband Jeff along with their son Paxton. Bert's son Derek along with his wife Bailey Sister Mary Jane Koury; Predeceased siblings; Sophie Cunningham, Sarah Nader and Ernest Charles; Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Services: At the request of the deceased there will be no services but the family greatly appreciates everyone's past, present and future acts of kindness

Published in Morning Call from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
