1/2
Albert D. Choiniere Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert D. Choiniere, Jr., 91, of Allentown passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of the late Esther (Griffith) Choiniere. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Albert D. Choiniere, Sr. and Stephanie Choiniere. Al honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Sales Manager for Lynn Ladder Co. in Lynn, MA. Al was a savvy investor and enjoyed the stock market as well as golfing. He was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, in Allentown.

SURVIVORS : He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Albert Choiniere, III and his wife Denise of Bethlehem; sister Jeanette of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Katherine and Albert and his loving great grandchildren Alex and Hayden.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until the of the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. The number of guests in the funeral home at one time will be limited. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved