Albert D. Choiniere, Jr., 91, of Allentown passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of the late Esther (Griffith) Choiniere. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Albert D. Choiniere, Sr. and Stephanie Choiniere. Al honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Sales Manager for Lynn Ladder Co. in Lynn, MA. Al was a savvy investor and enjoyed the stock market as well as golfing. He was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, in Allentown.
SURVIVORS : He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Albert Choiniere, III and his wife Denise of Bethlehem; sister Jeanette of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Katherine and Albert and his loving great grandchildren Alex and Hayden.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until the of the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. The number of guests in the funeral home at one time will be limited. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.