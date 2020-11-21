Albert G. Hofammann, III, 100, died at the Lutheran home in Topton on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was the husband of the late Anna W. (Weber) Hofammann. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Albert G. and Helen M. (Peters) Hofammann. A 1937 graduate of Allentown High School, he received a B.A. from Muhlenberg College and a M.A. and Ph.D. in English and Comparative Literature from the University of Pennsylvania. He was employed by the Call Chronicle Newspapers, and his occupation included piano recitalist, church music director, organist, teacher, lecturer, and critic. As an agent of the U.S. Counter-Intelligence Corps, he served during WWII in the United States and in the European Theatre, where he was awarded the Bronze Star and the French Croix de Guerre. He was a member of Grace UCC, Allentown.



Graveside services: 10:30 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery 2735 Walbert Avenue, Allentown. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home.



