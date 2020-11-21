1/1
Albert G. Hofammann III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert G. Hofammann, III, 100, died at the Lutheran home in Topton on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was the husband of the late Anna W. (Weber) Hofammann. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Albert G. and Helen M. (Peters) Hofammann. A 1937 graduate of Allentown High School, he received a B.A. from Muhlenberg College and a M.A. and Ph.D. in English and Comparative Literature from the University of Pennsylvania. He was employed by the Call Chronicle Newspapers, and his occupation included piano recitalist, church music director, organist, teacher, lecturer, and critic. As an agent of the U.S. Counter-Intelligence Corps, he served during WWII in the United States and in the European Theatre, where he was awarded the Bronze Star and the French Croix de Guerre. He was a member of Grace UCC, Allentown.

Graveside services: 10:30 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery 2735 Walbert Avenue, Allentown. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service.

H onorable
E xemplary
R espected
O utstanding

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved