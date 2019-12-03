Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Albert Moyer
Albert H. Moyer


1928 - 2019
Albert H. Moyer Obituary
Albert H. Moyer, 91, of Palmer Twp., died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of Bonnie L. (McLaughlin) Moyer and the late Thelma M. (Rumfield) Moyer. Albert was born in Bethlehem on January 20, 1928 to the late Harry W. and Pauline (Ackerman) Moyer. He served our country faithfully in the US Navy during peacetime. Al worked at the former Bethlehem Steel Coke Works Division as a Supervisor for the Payroll Dept for 39 years.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 29 years; daughters: Carol R. (James A.) Gaal, Laurie L. (Russell W.) Bush both of Bethlehem Twp.; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by a daughter: Diane E. Heintzelman; 9 siblings.

SERVICE: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
