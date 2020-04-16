Albert J. Bertoni, 99, longtime resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Phoebe Allentown Healthcare Center. Born on July 27, 1920 in North Coplay, he was the son of the late Angelo and Beatrice (Maramotti) Bertoni. In September 1947, Albert married Jennie Kochan, and together they raised one son, James. Jennie preceded Albert in passing in 2007. Albert was the owner, operator, and mechanic for the former Bertoni Bros Garage in Allentown. Along with his brother, Peter, he provided auto service in the Lehigh Valley for 31 years. Albert proudly and honorably served his country during World War II as a member of the United States Navy. He was a man who truly exemplified the Greatest Generation. Albert was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team, and he enjoyed working in his beautiful gardens. Albert was a longtime member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Coplay. Albert will be lovingly missed by his son, James A. Bertoni, and his wife, Susan; granddaughters, Alison, wife of Sean Scanlon of Fogelsville, and Erin, wife of Joshua Ketchum of Red Hill; grandson, James, and his wife, Samantha Love, of Astoria, Queens, NY; great-grandchildren, Liam and Lillian Scanlon, Claire and Evelyn Ketchum, and Cleo and Owen Love-Bertoni; and many nieces and nephews. Albert was the last of his six brothers and six sisters to pass. His brothers were Cafiero, Libro, Ribello, John, Peter and Charles; his sisters were Mary Bertoni, Linda Kreglow, Christina Marth, Florence Carson, Ida Moravek and Julia Wolfer. Graveside services will be held privately under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Albert may be made to St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 4 So. 5th St., Coplay, PA 18037.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.