|
|
Albert J. "Al" Landis, 87, of Quakertown, died Sept. 22, at his home. He was the loving husband of Catherine G. (Texter) Landis for 65 years. Born in Spinnerstown, he was a son of the late Nelson & Ida Landis. He worked as an Electrician for the Quakertown Hospital for 30 years. Al was a faithful church goer and "would give the shirt off his back for anyone". He worked on many projects, was a Sunday School Teacher and drove the church bus. Al was a very giving and happy individual. Surviving along with his wife Catherine are children: David, wife Shari of East Stroudsburg, Michael, wife Paulette of Lebanon, Susan Carter, husband Pierre of Quakertown and Jean Park of Quakertown; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 10 siblings. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Wed., Sept. 25 in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA. Friends and family are invited to greet the family at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Trinity Great Swamp Cemetery in Spinnerstown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Bible Baptist Church, P.O. Box 152, Quakertown, PA 18951. To view his online obituary please visit www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019