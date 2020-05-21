Albert J. Reed, 92, of Allentown, formerly of Macungie and Huntington, NY, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in his home. He was the loving husband of Ann (Pardes) Reed to whom he was married 70 years last August 6th. Born in New York City, NY, December 29, 1927, Albert was the son of the late James L. and Rose (Placido) Reed. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II with a rank of Corporal. In 1995, Albert retired as Vice-President and General Manager of the New York Board of Fire Underwriters in NYC after 40 years of service. He served on the Board of Trustees for Underwriters Laboratories and the Standards Council for the National Fire Protection Association of Boston. In 1984, Albert served as President of the International Asssociation of Electrical Inspectors. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield, where he served as an usher.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Ann; son, William Reed and his wife, Valerie of Langhorne; daughter, Alison R. Ray and her husband, Philip of Exton; sister, Madeline Reed of Allentown; grandchildren, Michael, Eric and Rebecca Reed, Jessie and Jacob Marushak, Brian and Christopher Ray; great grandchildren, Sophia, Anthony, Liam, and Grace; predeceased by his daughter, Donna S. Marushak.
Service: A mass of Christian burial and visitation hours will be announced at a later date. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributons may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.