Albert J. Reed
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert J. Reed, 92, of Allentown, formerly of Macungie and Huntington, NY, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in his home. He was the loving husband of Ann (Pardes) Reed to whom he was married 70 years last August 6th. Born in New York City, NY, December 29, 1927, Albert was the son of the late James L. and Rose (Placido) Reed. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II with a rank of Corporal. In 1995, Albert retired as Vice-President and General Manager of the New York Board of Fire Underwriters in NYC after 40 years of service. He served on the Board of Trustees for Underwriters Laboratories and the Standards Council for the National Fire Protection Association of Boston. In 1984, Albert served as President of the International Asssociation of Electrical Inspectors. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield, where he served as an usher.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Ann; son, William Reed and his wife, Valerie of Langhorne; daughter, Alison R. Ray and her husband, Philip of Exton; sister, Madeline Reed of Allentown; grandchildren, Michael, Eric and Rebecca Reed, Jessie and Jacob Marushak, Brian and Christopher Ray; great grandchildren, Sophia, Anthony, Liam, and Grace; predeceased by his daughter, Donna S. Marushak.

Service: A mass of Christian burial and visitation hours will be announced at a later date. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributons may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved