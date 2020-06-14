Albert J. Reed, 92, of Allentown, formerly of Macungie and Huntington, NY, died May 19, 2020 in his home.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. No calling hours.
Find full obituary at heintzelmancares.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.