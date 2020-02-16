|
|
Albert J. Smith, 87, of Allentown. Passed away Saturday February 15, 2020. He was the husband of the late Dawn P. (Kutz) Smith and the husband of Perie J. (Beattie) Combee Smith. They were married 4 years. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Percy and Jean (Hogge) Smith. He was a member of Lehigh Valley Baptist Church in Emmaus. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. Albert was employed at the Lehigh Valley Dairy, Olin Corp and Giant Foods. He enjoyed his train sets, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Perie; sons, Kevin A. and his wife Kalyn, and Kyle A. and his wife Sherry; grandchildren, Dylan, Meghan and Sawyer; 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson, Zachary and brothers and a sister.
Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday February 25, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Baptist Church 4702 Colebrook Ave Emmaus PA 18049. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM Tuesday in the Church. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers. Contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. Allentown PA Suite 100 Allentown Pa 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020