Albert J. "Moose" Tallick, 74 years of age, of Macungie, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019, at home while in the care of his family.Survived by; beloved wife of 51 years, Rosemary (Barrett) Tallick who was his high school sweetheart; daughters, Dr. SusanTallick wife of Dr. Michael Ehrig of Bethlehem, Kristine Schwartz wife of Randy of Emmaus; brother, Leon G. Tallick and his wife Gloria of Bordentown, NJ; grandchildren, Molly and Bridget Ehrig.Born August 8, 1944 in Mary-D, Pennsylvania the son of the late Albert S. and Mary (Krynock) Tallick.A 1962 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Al served honorably in the United States Navy where he was stationed in Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Upon his return home he began a thirty-five year career with Western Electric as an electronics technician, retiring from Lucent Technologies of Allentown in 2000.As a young man Moose was a member of the renowned Schuylkill County Band "The Chevelles" playing rhythm lead guitar. In his retirement, Al enjoyed playing golf, reading, spending time with his granddaughters, and was a talented wood worker and Jack- of- All-Trades. Al and Rosemary are members of St. Ann's R.C.C. of Emmaus.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday May 7, 2019 at E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252. (570) 668-2550. Friends may call from 9:30 am until time of the service. Interment with military honors will be at Sky - View Memorial Park, Tamaqua, PA.Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Al can be shared at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary