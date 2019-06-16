Morning Call Obituaries
|
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street PO Box 52
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Albert Karom
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Home
1018 Church St.
Fogelsville, PA
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Home
1018 Church St.
Fogelsville, PA
Albert Karom Jr.


Albert Karom, Jr.

Albert Karom, Jr., 88 years, of Orefield, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the widow of Christine R. (Werley) Karom. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Albert and Fannie Karom. He was a farmer in the area since 1958 and liked to garden and do woodworking. Albert also enjoyed going to auctions.

Survivors: daughter, Valerie wife of husband Michael Scherff, Sr. of Frackville, grandchildren, Anthony Swavely of Hamburg, Baron Swavely of Reading, and Brooklyn Johnston of Denver, PA, great grandchild, Ziera Swavely of Reading.

Services: 11:00 AM Monday, June 17 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Ziegels Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses, at PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019
